Only Have $20 on Prime Day? Here's the Best Way to Spend It

An Echo Dot and a Sengled smart light bulb is only $20 this Prime Day, one of the best combo deals we've seen so far.
Echo Dot + Sengled light bulb
Amazon

Prime Day can be a tempting time of the year to drop a lot of money, but not everyone has the budget for something lavish and expensive. That's where Amazon's best budget deal comes in. The company has bundled its Echo Dot smart speaker with a Sengled smart light bulb for only $20. This deal is only available through July 13, so you'll want to act fast if you're interested.

In this bundle, you can control the smart light bulb with the Echo Dot by asking it to change the color, dim or brighten its light and turn on and off. The light bulb itself can display a large spectrum of colors, including white, at a brightness level of 800 lumens. It's great for setting the mood, whether you're at home with a loved one, chatting up with friends or having a party.

The Echo Dot can do a lot more than control your lights. It's also capable of setting your alarms, reading out recipes, telling you the news and performing thousands of other functions. Some of the best things an Amazon Echo device can do include leading your workouts, controlling your TV and playing music from Spotify