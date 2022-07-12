Only Have $20 on Prime Day? Here's the Best Way to Spend It

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Prime Day can be a tempting time of the year to drop a lot of money, but not everyone has the budget for something lavish and expensive. That's where Amazon's best budget deal comes in. The company has bundled its . This deal is only available through July 13, so you'll want to act fast if you're interested.

In this bundle, you can control the smart light bulb with the Echo Dot by asking it to change the color, dim or brighten its light and turn on and off. The light bulb itself can display a large spectrum of colors, including white, at a brightness level of 800 lumens. It's great for setting the mood, whether you're at home with a loved one, chatting up with friends or having a party.

The Echo Dot can do a lot more than control your lights. It's also capable of setting your alarms, reading out recipes, telling you the news and performing thousands of other functions. Some of the best things an Amazon Echo device can do include leading your workouts, controlling your TV and playing music from Spotify