On Sale for Memorial Day, This Rechargeable Mini Lantern Is Great for Camping or Emergencies
The BioLite Alpenglow Mini lantern is the perfect size for camping and emergency bags, and it's 25% off for Memorial Day.
This year, I pledged to go light. Specifically, I wanted to figure out how I could pack light for several camping trips I took this summer and for a go bag I've spent way too much time fussing over. (Here's the multitool I finally chose for my emergency kit.) And I didn't want to spend too much money on the items -- sometimes these cool small things come with premium price tags.
Someone gave me advice that helped: Packing a go bag isn't that much different than packing for a camping trip. Both include items you'll need to survive away from your home for some time. With that in mind, I started looking for items that could do double duty, and the BioLite Alpenglow Mini 150 Lumen Rechargeable Lantern ticks both boxes. And it's 25% off for Memorial Day.
This palm-size light source is smaller than a can of tuna and half its weight, and I don't notice its weight or size when stowed in my backpack, Charged via USB-C cable, the lamp casts enough light for 40 hours set on low before I need to recharge.
By default, I can set the pint-size lantern to white, or adjust the brightness and pick different colors, including a multilight cycle by pressing the top. ("A party light!" declared my CNET colleague Mary-Elisabeth Combs when I gave her a quick demo.)
The BioLite Alpenglow Mini 150 comes with a clever bungee cord attached to the bottom that lets me hang the lantern from a tree branch or tent pole. It also has a battery meter so I can keep an eye on the charge. Now I just need to pair it with a portable solar panel, and I'm set.
For more of our favorites and deals, don't miss the Govee floor lamp that's 40% off for Memorial Day and the portable car jump starter battery pack for 40% off.