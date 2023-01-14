Touchscreen MacBooks Avoid Buying Galaxy S22 Now Thermostat Setting 'The Last of Us' Review: Stunning 'Kaleidoscope' Guide Extra Tax Refunds From 2020 Temple of Poseidon CNET Shopping
Office 2021 for Mac Drops to All-Time Low of $25

For a limited time only, Mac users can get lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote for less than $5 each.
Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License is displayed against a blue background.
Microsoft Office remains the standard in many businesses and schools -- but getting full access on your personal computer often means signing up for a Microsoft 365 subscription. But if you want to skip or ditch the subscription, full of recurring charges, you can grab a license for your personal computer. 

At $349, a lifetime license for the suite is pretty pricey. But right now Mac users can score Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 for a one-time payment of just $25 -- that's the lowest price we've ever seen. This three-day deal ends Jan. 16, so be sure to make your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to nab a copy at this price.

This Office package includes lifetime access to full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, making it a great choice for Mac users who want the convenience of access to classic Microsoft Office apps on their Mac computer, whether it's for work or personal use. Once you make your purchase, you'll get an instant download link as well as the software license keys you'll need to complete installation. And updates are included. 

A few important notes -- you will be purchasing a single key, which must be redeemed within 30 days and only works on a single computer. Additionally, Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage is not included. This product also requires Mac users to update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur or Monterey Version 12. 

If you use even one of these programs and hate the idea of having to shell out money on a monthly service you don't necessarily need every day, this might be an offer worth snatching up while you still can. 

