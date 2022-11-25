Nomad Is Offering 30% Off Your Favorite Tech Accessories During Its Black Friday Sale

Nomad makes some of our absolute favorite accessories, but they often come with higher price tags because of the company's commitment to quality. Starting today, Nomad is offering 30% off all in-stock items across its site for Black Friday.

The deals run now through Nov. 29 and are applicable to all items on the site, though knowing how these things go, it's likely some of the items will sell out pretty quickly with these discounts -- a few already have.

There are a bunch of different items that Nomad sells that are worth buying for yourself or as a gift. If you're an iPhone user, you can for your phone, with prices starting at just $34, or opt for the . Nomad also has a wide variety of from sports bands to leather and even titanium options. Prices will vary widely between the options, but they start out at $42 in multiple color and style choices.

Nomad

In addition, , MagSafe chargers and even just that everyone could use. There are also , and available, because you can never have too many chargers or cables around.

Nomad

Outside of just tech stuff, Nomad also has a . This includes things like a , a , , and more. Be sure to check out everything that Nomad has to offer now, before things start selling out or you miss out on the 30% discount.