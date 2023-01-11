New Customers Can Save 50% on Their First Month of Sling TV

Thanks to the rise of streaming services, you no longer need a pricey cable subscription to get access to live sports. There are quite a few different sports streaming services out there, and right now, one of our favorites of the year, is offering a deal to new members. For a limited time, when you sign up for an Orange, Blue or combined plan, you'll get your first month for 50% off. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend signing up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this deal, you can get your first month of Sling TV for as little as just $20 if you sign up for an entry-level Orange or Blue plan. Both plans are typically $40 per month, and come with a different selection of channels. Sling recommends the Orange plan for sports fans and families, and it includes channels like ESPN and ESPN2. If you're primarily interested in football, Sling recommends the Blue plan, which gives you access to channels like Fox Sports 1 and Fox (in select markets). Sling also offers a combined Orange and Blue plan so you don't have to choose. It's typically $55 per month, but right now you can get your first month for around $28. After the first month of service, your subscription will revert back to the usual monthly price. Sling also offers a variety of so you can customize your plan with more channels.