New and Refurb Amazon Devices Are Deeply Discounted at Woot

Amazon makes some of our favorite smart home gadgets, including smart speakers, Fire TVs and more. Many of those products are already well-priced compared to some of the competition, but that doesn't mean that there aren't ways to save even more. Woot is currently offering a ton of Amazon devices at discounted prices. Some are refurbished, most aren't, and with prices starting from just $9, we're sure that there will be something for everyone. However, these prices are only going to hang around until the end of the month (unless they sell out sooner), so keep that in mind when planning your purchase.

If you don't mind a few scratches and dings, used items are often much cheaper than new. For example, right now you can get your hands on a refurbished 43-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV for just $150, while a second-gen Echo Plus is yours for just $45.

Or if you're just looking for easy hands-free access to Alexa, a voice-control remote might be great for you. For those that don't mind a refurb, the refurbished Amazon Alexa voice remote is just $22. This remote allows you to control your TV with just your voice.

Those who are looking for home security can check out the Ring Video Doorbell 4 for just $75 while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is now just $65. Finally, the cheapest product is the Amazon Echo Auto, a product that puts Alexa in your car for just $9. And that's just the start, so be sure to check out all of these Woot deals to make sure you aren't missing out.

Remember that these deals won't be here forever, but don't worry if you miss out -- our collection of the best smart home deals will have something for everyone, too.