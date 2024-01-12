Nab This Nespresso Bundle and Make Your Favorite Specialty Drinks at Home

Many of us need our coffee fix in the morning, but buying the best brew from your local shop can get expensive, especially when you enjoy espresso drinks. You can get all the great flavor you love at home with the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker. And right now QVC is offering a bundle package that also includes a frother, 12 coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for just $170 at QVC. That's a $60 discount over the price at Amazon, sans the extra credit voucher.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee along with lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35-ounce and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots, respectively. This maker also rotates each capsule as its brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

We don't expect this deal to last for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if this is your first time shopping with QVC you can also score an extra $15 off your first order when you use promo code WELCOME15 at checkout.

If you want to see other options, we've rounded up plenty of other coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out.