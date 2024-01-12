X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Nab This Nespresso Bundle and Make Your Favorite Specialty Drinks at Home

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 Nespresso credit for just $170.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee/espresso maker and frother are displayed against a blue background.
Nespresso/CNET

Many of us need our coffee fix in the morning, but buying the best brew from your local shop can get expensive, especially when you enjoy espresso drinks. You can get all the great flavor you love at home with the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker. And right now QVC is offering a bundle package that also includes a frother, 12 coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for just $170 at QVC. That's a $60 discount over the price at Amazon, sans the extra credit voucher. 

See at QVC

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee along with lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35-ounce and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots, respectively. This maker also rotates each capsule as its brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

We don't expect this deal to last for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if this is your first time shopping with QVC you can also score an extra $15 off your first order when you use promo code WELCOME15 at checkout.

If you want to see other options, we've rounded up plenty of other coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances