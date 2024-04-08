QVC's Discovery Days Event Unleashes a Ton of Incredible Deals

QVC has just launched its massive Discovery Days shopping event, offering tons of deals on fan-favorite brands such as Ninja, Samsung, Keurig and many more. Save on everything from vacuums and laptops to small kitchen appliances, security cameras and even eco-friendly electric bikes. No matter what you're in the market for, QVC will have something for you during Discovery Days. And to make these deals even sweeter, QVC is offering new customers $20 off of your first order of $40 or more when you use promo code HELLO20.

We've gone ahead and looked through the entire sale and highlighted our some of our favorite deals below. Discovery Days at QVC ends Sunday, April 14, so act quickly to snag some great finds before the event concludes or inventory runs out. We'll keep updating this page throughout the sale, so be sure to check back for the latest finds as new deals drop.

EcoFlow Glacier 3-in-1 portable fridge: $900 This three-in-one fridge is perfect for on the go. It has a fridge, freezer and ice maker. You can take your iced beverages, frozen delights and refrigerated items with you wherever you want. This deal also comes with a battery, so you don't have to worry about the fridge running out of power on the road. With the $500 discount, it seems to be worth the investment. Details Save $500 $900 at QVC

Keurig K-Slim and iced coffee maker: $60 This Keurig K-Slim is the perfect coffee machine for whatever mood you're in, as this model can make both hot and iced coffee. It can make 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups and has a 46-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to worry about refilling after every use. Details Save $19 $60 at QVC

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor oven and smoker: $320 Our favorite outdoor grill is now discounted to only $320 from its original price of $399. We love this grill because of its ability to cook pizzas and meat really well. It also has a fairly good smoker. This deal also includes the pizza peel and cover. With summer coming up, this is the perfect time to snag this set. Details Save $79 $320 at QVC

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker bundle: $170 Snag a bundle deal that has the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine as well as a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 voucher for you to use at Nespresso, so you can stock up on even more coffee pods. Details Save $59 + $50 voucher $170 at QVC

More QVC Discovery Days deals worth checking out:

How long does the QVC Discovery Days event run?

QVC's Discovery Days event is set to run through April 14, which means you have about a week to snag markdowns on some of QVC's most popular items.

What types of deals can I expect to find during Discovery Days at QVC?

QVC offers a wide range of products, which means you can find discounts across many different categories of items ranging from household goods to small kitchen appliances, mattresses, security cameras, beauty products and more. Some discounts can save you hundreds of dollars off select items.