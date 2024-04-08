Nab QVC's Nespresso Deal Now to Save on the Vertuo Next Machine, Pods and More

Many of us rely on our daily coffee fix, but spending time and money visiting your local barista can add up. If you're looking to hold onto your cash, but still want to indulge in your favorite specialty drinks at home (including those made with espresso), you won't want to miss this QVC Discovery Days deal.

For a limited time, you can score a bundle with the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, along with a frother, a dozen coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for the incredibly low price of just $170 (normally listed at $229). And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can score an extra $20 off your order when you use the promo code HELLO20 at checkout. The event ends April 14, so we suggest you make your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from the comfort of your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35- and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

