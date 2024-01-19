Nab Big Discounts on Top Tech During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Whatever upgrades you have in mind for your home, Best Buy's sale is offering plenty of discounts to help you score it at a great price. We've gone through and gathered some of the best discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, soundbars and other great options to save you some time and have highlighted the best offers below. The sale ends on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so if you see something you like, be sure to snag it before the deal expires.

If you want a low-cost way to add some smart automation to your home, you can pick up this three-pack of TP-Link Tapo smart plug minis for $27, which saves you $23 on its regular price. Or take advantage of a timely deal on this Greenworks bundle that includes an 80-volt, 20-inch snowblower and 730 CFM handheld blower, along with two 4 Ah batteries and a rapid charger all for just $450. That's a $750 discount on its list price.

Other big bargains this weekend include a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $600, as well as this 55-inch The Frame TV from Samsung, which is down to $1,200 right now. That's a $300 savings, and your purchase comes with an extra $100 Best Buy gift card.

You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances, in case you're ready to upgrade. Major appliances are up to 30% off right now. And if you invest in select Samsung appliance packages, you can earn up to $700 in Best Buy credit.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale: