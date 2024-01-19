Nab Big Discounts on Top Tech During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
You can save hundreds on laptops, appliances, TVs, robot vacuums, headphones and much more this weekend.
If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, snap up a new pair of earbuds, outfit your home with smart devices or get your hands on other top tech, now's the time to take the plunge. There's a massive three-day sale happening at Best Buy right now, with a ton of deals that can help save you some cash. You'll also find some deeper discounts on select items for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you haven't subscribed yet, it may be worth considering.
Whatever upgrades you have in mind for your home, Best Buy's sale is offering plenty of discounts to help you score it at a great price. We've gone through and gathered some of the best discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, soundbars and other great options to save you some time and have highlighted the best offers below. The sale ends on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so if you see something you like, be sure to snag it before the deal expires.
If you want a low-cost way to add some smart automation to your home, you can pick up this three-pack of TP-Link Tapo smart plug minis for $27, which saves you $23 on its regular price. Or take advantage of a timely deal on this Greenworks bundle that includes an 80-volt, 20-inch snowblower and 730 CFM handheld blower, along with two 4 Ah batteries and a rapid charger all for just $450. That's a $750 discount on its list price.
Other big bargains this weekend include a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $600, as well as this 55-inch The Frame TV from Samsung, which is down to $1,200 right now. That's a $300 savings, and your purchase comes with an extra $100 Best Buy gift card.
You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances, in case you're ready to upgrade. Major appliances are up to 30% off right now. And if you invest in select Samsung appliance packages, you can earn up to $700 in Best Buy credit.
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C case): $190 (save $60)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K smart TV: $1,700 (save $600)
- HP 15.6-inch HD AMD Ryzen 5 7520U laptop (256GB): $330 (save $300)
- Apple 10.9-inch 5th-gen iPad Air (64GB): $500 (save $100)
- LG 4.1-channel soundbar, subwoofer and rear speaker kit: $180 (save $220)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K smart TV: $1,200 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $1,100 (save $350)
- Arlo Pro 4 12-piece spotlight camera security bundle: $300 (save $300)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 laptop (256GB): $350 (save $250)
- Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer: $50 (save $60)
- Blink 3rd-gen Outdoor security camera (2-pack): $90 (save $90)
- LG 65-inch 99 Series QNED 8K TV: $1,500 (save $1,000)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch laptop (512GB): $450 (save $400)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) (GPS): $359 (save $70)
- Apple 10.9-inch 10th-gen iPad (64GB): $349 (save $100)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: $199 (save $80)
- Insignia 55-inch F30 series LED 4K smart TV: $250 (save $100)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch curved monitor: $1,000 (save $500)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop (512GB): $700 (save $300)
- Yale Assure Lock 2 smart lock: $230 (save $50)
- LG 65-inch C3 series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,700 (save $400)
- Samsung 6.3-cubic-foot smart induction range: $1,600 (save $425)
- JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds: $60 (save $40)
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 laptop (256GB): $1,049 (save $250)
- iRobot Roomba i5 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo: $350 (save $200)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker: $180 (save $60)
- Beats Studio Pro headphones: $300 (save $50)
- Motorola Edge 2023 (256GB): $350 (save $250)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $199 (save $50)
- Samsung 50-inch TU690T Crystal TV: $280 (save $100)
- Cuisinart 12-piece knife set: $15 (save $35)
