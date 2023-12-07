Nab AirSelfie Camera Drones for the Holidays From $97

Drones have become massively popular in recent years, and while there are plenty of expensive premium models out there, if you're looking for a mini drone to add another dimension to your photography or videography, there are some holiday deals that can make it easy to score one for you or a loved one. Right now Wellbots has slashed prices on AirSelfie drones and accessories, with prices starting at just $97. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Whether you're shooting a scene for social media or want to capture your travels, the AirSelfie Air Neo drone is a great way to capture a selfie with a view. It can capture 12-megapixel still pictures and 1080p resolution video at 30fps. The drone has both manual and auto-fly modes that use AI facial tracking. And the camera has a 74-degree field of view, along with 16GB of memory. As for the drone -- its app is available for both Android and iOS and the device itself has a 60-foot flight range and delivers up to six minutes of flight time on a full charge. It typically lists for $150, but right now you can grab one from Wellbots for just $97. That's a $53 discount and comes in a few dollars less than Walmart's current price.

You can also grab the AirSelfie Air universal power bank. It can charge your Air Neo in just 35 minutes and a full battery can provide up to six charges. Once it's depleted, it only takes an hour to recharge, making it a solid way to get the most out of your Air Neo drone. It's $25 at Wellbots.

However, you may prefer investing in the AirSelfie Neo aerial camera bundle with a power bank sleeve. It includes the Air Neo drone, as well as a durable sleeve that has a built-in power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity, making for easy transport and storage of your drone. You can also use the built-in power bank to give your phone a boost if you need to while you're on the go. It's currently available for just $147 at Wellbots -- that's a $52 savings. You can also score it at Walmart for $149.

You can check out our guide for other tech gifts under $100 as you shop. And if you're looking for a more premium drone experience, be sure to check out our roundup of drone deals on larger models with more extensive flight times.