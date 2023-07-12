Best DJI Drone Deals: Where to Find Savings on Our Favorite Drones of 2023

DJI has claimed all but one spot on our list of the best drones of 2023, so it's safe to say that it's our overall favorite brand on the market right now. And if you're a would-be pilot who's curious to try out one of these top-rated drones, there's never been a better time to grab one for yourself.

It's the final day of Prime Day, which means the deals are in full swing at Amazon and tons of other retailers like Target and Best Buy. Plus, DJI has kicked off its own summer sale, and is offering some direct deals on drones and accessories. To help you make the most of these bargains before they're gone, we've rounded up some of the best DJI deals available right now below.

DJI DJI Air 2S: $799 Save $200 The DJI Air 2S is our overall favorite drone on the market, and right now you can pick it up for $200 off the list price. It's equipped with a 1-inch sensor that you can capture video in stunning 5.4K resolution, and even allows you to shoot RAW format photos. Plus, it has four-directional object avoidance to help prevent collisions, and an image transmission range of up to 12km so you can do some serious exploring. The Fly More combo is also on sale for $1,039 ($260 off), and includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, some extra propellers and a carrying case. $799 at DJI

DJI DJI Mini 3 Pro: $730 Save $180 If you're after an ultra-compact model, you can pick up the Mini 3 Pro. It's another one of our favorite drones of 2023, and weighs in at just 249 grams (8.8 ounces). Plus, its folding design makes it easy to throw in your backpack or camera bag and take with you just about anywhere. And our favorite feature is the camera, which can capture 4K HDR video, and allows you to shoot in both portrait and landscape modes, which makes it a great pick for content creators. $730 at Best Buy

DJI DJI Avata Explorer combo: $1,198 Save $80 Another one of our favorites, the DJI Avata offers the most immersive flight experience out there thanks to the included Integra goggles, which allow you to pilot from a first-person perspective. It's equipped with a 1.7-inch sensor that can capture 4K video at 60 fps, and boasts an ultra-wide 155-degree field of view. Plus, it has a compact design that makes it highly maneuverable. $1,198 at DJI