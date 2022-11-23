My Favorite Tire Pump for Road Bikes and Kids' Bikes Is 31% Off for Black Friday

I ride a road bicycle with Presta valves on the tires, and my kids ride mountain bikes with more traditional Shrader valves. When we took bike trips together, pumping up our tires used to require two different pumps, or else fumbling with a pump that was supposed to work with both valves but only made me frustrated. I put all those troubles behind me when I splurged on the .

Luckily for you, my favorite bicycle accessory is now much cheaper than what I paid for it -- the classic Leznye bike pump is marked down by 31% during Amazon's Black Friday event. It's a great time to grab this sturdy and reliable bike pump.

The put an end to all my tire-inflation woes. With a varnished wood handle, sturdy base and extra-long hose with aluminum couplers, the Leznye pump looks built to last, and it is.

Most importantly, an ABS1 Pro Flip-Thread Chuck System makes it simple to connect to both Presta and Shrader valves with no muss or fuss. Just unscrew the connector at the end of the hose, flip it and screw it back on to switch from Presta to Schrader. The pump provides 220 pounds per square inch pressure, and an accurate, easy-to-read gauge shows your tire pressure in psi or BAR.

During the Amazon Black Friday event, the Leznye floor pump is marked down by $25 from its regular price. You can now pick up a black pump for $55, a white pump for $56 or a neo metallic pump for $58.

