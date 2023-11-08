CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

This MSI Gaming Laptop Drops to $479 at Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Getting your hands on a gaming laptop with solid performance just got a lot more affordable.

Gaming laptops are a great, semiportable alternative to desktop PCs that allow for gaming on the go (or at least, room to room). Though many gaming laptops tend to carry a hefty four-digit price tag, Black Friday is just around the corner, making now a great time to snag one for less. You can save $220 on this 15-inch MSI GF63 gaming laptop at Walmart's Black Friday sale, which drops the price down to just $479.

This MSI laptop has a speedy 144Hz, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and comes equipped with Windows 11 OS, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and -- the big win here -- an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

While these aren't the latest and greatest specs out there, this MSI will still deliver solid performance for PC games across the board, and it should blow away older laptops that lack dedicated video cards. At under $500, it's hard to beat this gaming laptop deal. Though there's no guaranteeing how long this discount will be available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

