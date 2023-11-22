Miss Wii Sports? This $30 Black Friday Deal Is the Next Best Thing for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports is on sale for $30 at Walmart, and is an excellent Black Friday deal for those wanting to relive the magic of 2006's Wii Sports. That price is about $12 less than we're seeing it elsewhere.

Like Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports uses motion controls to let you play a variety of games. Sports include bowling, tennis and volleyball, among others. What's cool with Nintendo Switch Sports is that it also includes a leg strap, like the one that came with Ring Fit Adventure. Here, the leg strap holds a Switch controller so that it can measure your leg movements for soccer games.

While you're here, there are some other family-friendly Nintendo Switch titles on sale that are worth considering before prices shoot back up. One is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, on sale for $15 at Best Buy. It's a sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and has received unanimous praise from critics. For those wanting a dollop of arcade nostalgia, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. This game brings back 13 classic TMNT titles in one package.