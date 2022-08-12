Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Deal Saves You 20%, Grab One for $1,360 Today

Shopping for a new laptop? If you want to stay productive on the go and bring your entertainment with you wherever you travel, consider investing in Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4. It's packed with a lot of storage and power in a small enough package that's easy to take anywhere.

The Surface Laptop 4 is a great option for a lot of people. It's lightweight and features a versatile 13.5-inch touchscreen. Plus it comes equipped with Windows 11, the latest Windows OS. And this PC is up to 70% faster than previous models, so you can stream movies, music and more hassle-free.

This edition of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has 16GB of memory, allowing for graphics-heavy gameplay and multitasking as well as a 512GB solid state drive for storage of all your files, games and applications. You won't have to worry too much about staying power, either. It has a long-lasting battery and it comes equipped with fast charging, getting up to 80% in about an hour.

And staying connected is easier than ever with 720p HD video, dual far-field studio mics and Omnisonic speakers backed by Dolby Atmos6 audio for clear video calls and content creation.

Keep in mind that in order to access popular Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel and PowerPoint you will need to subscribe to Microsoft 365 or buy an individual license, which are sold separately.

