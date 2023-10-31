X
This 1-Day Best Buy Deal Saves You $400 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

You can get your hands on this lightweight Windows laptop with a 15-inch touchscreen for just $800 today.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 may not be the most cutting-edge model on the market, but this lightweight Windows PC is still a solid value when you can find it on sale. It features a 15-inch touchscreen display, and advanced AMD Ryzen 7 processor and today only, Best Buy is offering a $400 discount, which drops it down to just $800. But this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

Under the hood of the Surface Laptop 4, you'll find the mid- to high-end AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor, great for handling pretty much any productivity tasks you throw at it. That also makes it a good daily driver, although its 8GB of RAM is on the lower end. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, especially if most of your tasks are cloud-based and don't require the heavy use of the laptop's internal hardware.

It has a great, 15-inch screen that is touch-enabled and runs at a reasonably high resolution of 2,496x1,664 pixels, which means a good quality image overall. Microsoft also threw in Wi-Fi 6 support for a faster and more stable connection, and the front-facing HD camera works perfectly for online meetings. Battery life is also excellent, going around 10-12 hours depending on usage, which is impressive given the thinness of the laptops and the high-quality screen.

The only downside is that the storage sits at a relatively small 256GB, though that may be fine if you do end up streaming most of your content and using cloud-based services, or if you're happy to tote around an external drive. On the other hand, if you'd like something with higher specs, there are a lot of other great laptop deals you can look at.

