Microsoft Announces Black Xbox Series S With 1TB Storage, Preorders Now Open

Nab the all-digital console in a new color and with double the built-in storage for $350.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET.
Adam Oram
Black Xbox Series S
Microsoft

At the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, Microsoft took the wraps off a new model in its next-gen console lineup: a carbon black Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage. Launching in September, the console is the identical to the original white Series S, other than a new coat of paint and increased built-in storage. Preorders are open now at both the Xbox store and Microsoft store with more retailers expected to be added in the coming weeks. 

Xbox Series S in black
Microsoft/CNET

Xbox Series S (1TB): $350

New color, more storage

$350 at Xbox$350 at Microsoft

Microsoft's all-digital next-gen console is getting a fresh coat of paint and double the internal storage. Preorders are open now open for the 1TB black Xbox Series S with the console slated to start shipping on Sept. 1.

The all-digital Xbox Series S launched in white with a 512GB capacity. Being a discless console, digital games are your only option with the Series S and that internal storage can fill up quickly. Expansion cards have become essential Xbox accessories, but a boost to 1TB means that there's a lot more room to try out new games -- ideal if you are a Game Pass subscriber. 

The 1TB Xbox Series S retails for $350, a $50 increase on the base 512GB Series S price. That's cheaper than nabbing an expansion card, though you can get higher capacity cards if you need yet more space. The carbon black Xbox Series S launches on Sept. 1. 

Read more: Best Xbox Deals: Save on Hard Drives, Controllers and More

