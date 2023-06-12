Microsoft Announces Black Xbox Series S With 1TB Storage, Preorders Now Open

At the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, Microsoft took the wraps off a new model in its next-gen console lineup: a carbon black Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage. Launching in September, the console is the identical to the original white Series S, other than a new coat of paint and increased built-in storage. Preorders are open now at both the Xbox store and Microsoft store with more retailers expected to be added in the coming weeks.

The all-digital Xbox Series S launched in white with a 512GB capacity. Being a discless console, digital games are your only option with the Series S and that internal storage can fill up quickly. Expansion cards have become essential Xbox accessories, but a boost to 1TB means that there's a lot more room to try out new games -- ideal if you are a Game Pass subscriber.

The 1TB Xbox Series S retails for $350, a $50 increase on the base 512GB Series S price. That's cheaper than nabbing an expansion card, though you can get higher capacity cards if you need yet more space. The carbon black Xbox Series S launches on Sept. 1.

