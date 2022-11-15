MasterClass Freebie: The Black Friday 2-for-1 Membership Deal Is Happening Now

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

With the help of the internet, you can learn all sorts of new things outside of a classroom setting. With MasterClass, you can learn from celebrities and experts such as Gordon Ramsay, Mariah Carey and Neil deGrasse Tyson without spending a fortune.

Right now, you can check out MasterClass' to expand your horizons and give the gift of continuous learning to someone else. An annual subscription to MasterClass for one person costs $180, so with this deal you're saving an additional $180 while getting access to more than 180 classes.

Every course is broken down into manageable, bite-sized lessons to ensure that you have the opportunity to learn at your own pace. Because these beautifully produced courses are taught by professionals in the field, you can expect tips and tricks that will make you better at your hobby or craft.

If you intend to give the other membership to a person who is close to you, you can make this two-for-one deal more enjoyable by taking classes together. And if the classes involve cooking, you can even prepare food together.

Head on over to and give the gift of learning to both yourself and someone else today.

