iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Master Excel With This Expert Learning Bundle for Just $30 Today

The total value here is nearly $5,000 if you bought each course on its own. Bundle them and save big right now.
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft

Looking to become a Microsoft Excel expert? Right now you can invest just $30 in the entire 2022 Excel bundle and have lifetime access to 12 courses, which typically retail for $399 each. This deal ends on Sept. 19, so hurry and get it while you can.

See at StackSocial

You can master sorting, analyzing and visualizing datasets with over 70 hours of training in Microsoft Excel with this bundle. Courses include:

  • Microsoft Excel 2021 Beginners Course
  • Advanced Formulas in Excel
  • Intermediate VBA
  • VBA for Beginners
  • Advanced Pivot Tables in Excel
  • Power Pivot, Power Query and DAX in Excel
  • Excel for Business Analysts
  • Microsoft Excel 2019: Advanced Course
  • Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac: Beginners
  • Microsoft Excel 2021/365: Intermediate Course
  • Microsoft Excel 2019: Beginners Course
  • Macros and VBA for Beginners

The courses have anywhere between 2.5 hours of content up to 11 hours of content, and anywhere between 12 to 100 lessons each. You'll be sure to completely master all of Excel when you take advantage of this deal.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.