Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Is at All-Time Low of $32 Right Now

While it's not the newest system, the Nintendo Switch remains popular for everyone from casual players to well-versed gamers. With the holidays right around the corner, you can find some pretty great deals on Nintendo Switch consoles and games. And right now Amazon has cut the price on by 47%, meaning you'll pay just $32 if you buy today. That's a $28 savings, but this deal expires tonight.

This sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is not only a popular game for players of all ages, but it's also one of our picks for best Nintendo Switch games out there. Sparks of Hope is a turn-based strategy game filled with familiar characters (and several new ones). Players will have plenty of action-packed tactical battles to strategically maneuver through. And since this title was just released in October, this may be a great time to snag one as a gift for the holidays.

