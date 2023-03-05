Making Cleaning the House a Breeze With Big Discounts on Dreamtech Vacuums

Keeping the house clean is certainly a hassle, but having the right equipment can make tidying up a lot easier. Cordless vacuums are a convenient alternative to lugging a heavy corded vacuum in between outlets, and there are even robot vacuums that can practically take vacuuming off your to-do list for good. And right now, you can replace your traditional vacuum for less with Amazon offering up to 45% off Dreamtech vacuum cleaners. There's no set expiration on these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are several different cordless and robot vacuums discounted at this sale, so no matter your needs and your budget, you're sure to find a great model for less. If you need something lightweight and maneuverable, you can snag the with 22Kpa of suction and a collapsible tube for $200, $90 off the usual price. Or you can grab the , which is $110 off right now, dropping the price down to $200 as well. It's bulkier than the P10 Pro, but is equipped with a 900-milliliter water tank and can vacuum and mop simultaneously to save you time.

Or if you'd prefer a robot vacuum that you can set and forget for weeks at a time, you can grab the for $300, saving you $100 compared with the usual price. It boasts 4000 Pa of suction, uses laser navigation to build a map of your home and comes with a self-emptying base that allows it to run autonomously for up to 45 days at a time. And if you want the best of the best, you can upgrade to the robot vacuum for $799, which is $201 off the usual price. It vacuums, mops and drys, uses advanced AI navigation and the base station recharges the vacuum, empties the dust bin, refills its water tank and even cleans the mop heads so it can run for up to 60 days at a time before you have to do any maintanence.

