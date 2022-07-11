Make the Perfect Mini Waffles With 15% Off Dash Waffle Makers

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Who doesn't love a good waffle in the morning? I know I do. Even though we're still a day away from the official Prime Day kick off, there are still early deals worth checking out, including this deal on Dash waffle makers today.

I'm a huge fan of Dash kitchen products. They're cheap, efficient and they don't take up too much space. I own two products from Dash: a waffle maker and rice cooker. Both perform well at the fraction of the price of more expensive equipment.

During this early Prime day sale, you have options for six different waffle makers, including a heart-shaped one. While there are whimsical waffle options available, you can also choose to get traditional waffle makers as well. For example, this $42 can make up to four waffles in a classic square shape. It also has a non-stick surface, so your waffle can make it to your plate intact. But if you want something that can create a circular waffle, along with waffle balls and sticks, you can grab this for $42.

And if griddles are more your speed, you can grab this for just $21. If you want the opportunity to make your breakfast a little bit more fun, head over to Amazon for more.