Make Specialty Drinks Without Leaving the House With This $170 Nespresso Bundle

Many of us need our coffee fix first thing. You can skip the hassle of heading to your local barista and spending an exorbitant amount of money on your daily brew by making your favorite specialty drinks at home -- yes, even ones that rely on espresso. The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker is a versatile option worth adding to your kitchen arsenal, and right now QVC is offering a bundle deal that includes the maker, a frother, 12 coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso for just $170. That's $60 less than the price at Amazon, which doesn't even come with the extra credit voucher.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35-ounce and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots, respectively. This maker also rotates each capsule as its brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

We don't expect this deal to last for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if this is your first time shopping with QVC you can also score an extra $15 off your first order when you use promo code WELCOME15 at checkout.

