Make Every Day More Convenient With This 2-Pack of Smart Plugs for $16 (Save 20%)

If you're beginning the transition into smart home living, don't forget to invest in smart plugs. These little devices are often overlooked, but they are exactly what you need for those devices in your home that aren't smart themselves.

There are a lot of benefits to having a smart plug, including saving power. The app allows you to view your run time on specific devices so that you can track your usage. You can also use a timer or program schedules so that your smart plug automatically turns on and off devices like lamps, fans and outdoor lighting. You'll need to have a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection and download the Kasa app, but otherwise these plugs are very simple to use.

When it comes to smart homes and devices, one of the best parts is convenience. Not only can you turn your electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, but this smart plug will also allow you to have hands-free control of your electronic appliances by adding voice control to your outlets via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Additionally, if you left something on at home while you're at the office or on vacation, you can simply log into the app and switch it off. There's even an Away Mode that will turn on and off devices like lamps to make it appear as if you are home. And if you have multiple Kasa devices, you can group them together to turn them all off or on with one click.