Make Coffee How You Like It With This $60 Keurig K-Slim Plus Iced Brewer From QVC

Keurig brewers can be a super convenient way to simplify your morning routine. And if you want the flexibility of enjoying hot or iced coffee any time, the K-Slim Plus Iced model may be the right investment for your home or office. QVC has slashed the price of this versatile, single-serve brewer to just $60 as part of its massive Discovery Days sale. That's over half off the usual Amazon price of $130. But if you're a new QVC shopper, you can snag this Keurig for as low as $40 with promo code HELLO20, which slashes $20 off the cost of your first order of $40 or more. This event only runs through April 14, so be quick if you don't want to miss out.

This coffee maker brews an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of hot coffee at the push of a button and comes equipped with a 46-ounce removable water reservoir to keep you from having to refill each time you make a cup of Joe. It has a slim profile -- less than 5 inches wide -- so it takes up less room on your countertop. And most importantly, this model has a brew-over-ice function, so you can make iced coffee at home. It adjusts the temperature as your iced coffee brews, cooling down to minimize ice melt so you won't have to suffer through watered-down coffee.

The K-Slim Plus Iced Brewer is compatible with the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter, so you can use your favorite ground coffee instead of only relying on pods. The My K-Cup filter is sold separately.

And if you aren't looking for a Keurig, don't fret. We have other coffee makers deals with plenty of options you'll love.