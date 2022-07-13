Magic Erasers Help Keep My Home Clean, and Prime Day Makes Them Cheap

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Seeing grime around my house makes me uncomfortable. If something is noticeably dirty, I have to clean it or it bothers me. With the help of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers I'm not spending all my time scrubbing away to keep things clean, and these cleaning pads are over 30% off for Amazon Prime Day.

I've used these cleaning pads to scrub away stains in my sink, to get soap scum out of my bathtub and to give my microwave a nice shine after some food inevitably pops inside it when I've warmed something up. I've used them to get rid of the coffee stain that builds up on the inside of the coffee pot, too. You can watch as dirt and stains disappear from whatever it is you're cleaning.

These cleaning pads can also be used on other items around your house you might not think to use them on. I've used them to scrub away scruff marks my Roomba sometimes leaves on my baseboards, and I've used them to help keep some sneakers in my collection nice and clean.

Zach McAuliffe/CNET

The Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are a staple in my house to keep almost everything clean, and I can't recommend them enough. I'm going to stock up on them while they are on sale.

For even more savings, you can buy a bulk pack of 100 magic sponge erasers for 30% off for Amazon Prime Day as well. I haven't used these so I can't speak to their effectiveness, and some people who reviewed them said they are smaller than Mr. Clean Magic Erasers. Buying 100 of them at once though might make up for the difference in size though.