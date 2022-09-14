Logitech's Circle View Doorbell Falls to a New All-Time Low Price at Amazon

A video doorbell is a simple security measure that can help bring you some peace of mind. But with lots of different brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is best for your home. One thing you'll want to consider is whether it'll be compatible with any other security or smart devices in your house. Most video doorbells are compatible with either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (or both), but your options are more limited if you use Apple HomeKit -- which makes this Logitech Circle View video doorbell a standout. It's designed to be used exclusively with Apple HomeKit, and right now you can which is $26 off its usual price and a new all-time low.

The Logitech Circle View is pricier than some of its video doorbell competitors, but it also comes packed with high-end features. It offers a 160-degree field of view and 3:4 vertical framing for head-to-toe HD video and a clear view of your doorstep day or night. Two-way audio makes it easy to communicate with whoever's at the door and a 10-day motion-based recording history is securely stored in your iCloud account.

Thanks to HomeKit Secure Video support, you'll also benefit from smart features including facial recognition, package detection, custom activity zones and end-to-end encryption. The Logitech Circle View Doorbell can be controlled through your iPhone or iPad, Apple TV or using Apple's HomePod smart speaker and you can find out here if your electrical system is compatible.

There's not a clear-cut expiration on this discount, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.