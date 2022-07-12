Live: Get Prime Day Deals Now NASA James Webb Space Telescope iOS 16 Public Beta Available Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Prime Day Alternatives 'Anti-Hangover' Pill Secret Prime Coupon Page
Lodge Cast-Iron Skillets Are up to 43% Off for Prime Day

There are some sear-iously good deals on this essential piece of cookware.

The iconic Lodge cast-iron skillet can be had for a steep discount on Prime Day.
It's hard to find anything for $18 these days, never mind a sturdy piece of kitchen cookware from a legacy producer that should give you literally decades of use. Right now, our favorite Lodge 10.25-inch preseasoned cast-iron skillet can be had for less than $20. If you or someone you love is short a cast-iron pan, pick one up and find out why this rugged cookware has earned a cult-like fanbase. 

Or I suppose I could just tell you...

Cast iron gets high praise from pro chefs and home cooks for having the ability to retain high heat, making it a perfect candidate for searing burgers, steaks, chicken breasts and home-fried potatoes with that coveted crispy crust. Cast iron requires slightly different care than other cookware, including some periodic seasoning and careful cleaning. Lodge skillets do come preseasoned and ready for action. 

Lodge cast-iron skillet deals

Speaking generally, a nine or 10-inch pan will likely be the best size for most people but there are Lodge skillets as small as six and as large as 15 inches on sale for Prime Day.

How to perfectly season your cast-iron pan

