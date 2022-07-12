Prime Day: Ninja's Excellent Appliances Are Up to 43% Off

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
If there's one kitchen brand that has most often topped our lists of best kitchen appliances, it has to be Ninja. Ninja churns out powerful blenders, toaster ovens and air fryers and is always a step ahead when it comes to smart design and innovation. Right now, several of the brand's best small kitchen appliances are on major sale for Prime Day.
Ninja deals include the wildly powerful air-frying toaster for $180 (save $80), the beastly Mega Kitchen System blender for $120 (save $80) and do-it-all Foodi multicooker for $130 (save $100).
Ninja Prime Day kitchen deals
- Foodi air frying toaster oven: $180 (save $80)
- Mega system blender and food processor: $120 (save $80)
- Foodi 8-in-1 multicooker: $130 (save $100)
- Hot and cold coffee maker with AutoIQ: $135 (Save $65)
- Dual basket air fryer: $160 (save $70)
- NeverDull premium knife system: $180 (save $120)