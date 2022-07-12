Live: Get Prime Day Deals Now NASA James Webb Space Telescope iOS 16 Public Beta Available Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Prime Day Alternatives 'Anti-Hangover' Pill Secret Prime Coupon Page
Prime Day: Ninja's Excellent Appliances Are Up to 43% Off

Some of our favorite air fryers, blenders, kitchen knives and coffee makers are down big for Prime Day.

If there's one kitchen brand that has most often topped our lists of best kitchen appliances, it has to be Ninja. Ninja churns out powerful blenders, toaster ovens and air fryers and is always a step ahead when it comes to smart design and innovation. Right now, several of the brand's best small kitchen appliances are on major sale for Prime Day.

Ninja deals include the wildly powerful air-frying toaster for $180 (save $80), the beastly Mega Kitchen System blender for $120 (save $80) and do-it-all Foodi multicooker for $130 (save $100).

Ninja Prime Day kitchen deals

