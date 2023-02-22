Limited-Time Woot Sale Offers Refurb Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindle E-Readers From Just $15

Upgrading to a new tablet or e-reader can be expensive. But if you don't mind forgoing the latest models, refurbished items can be a terrific alternative that can save you a load of cash. If you're in the market for one of these devices, Woot currently has on refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets for as little as $15 and Kindle e-readers for as low as $20. This offer is valid now through Feb. 28, while supplies last. Some models have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later.

With a Fire tablet you'll be able to access the top streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read ebooks, play games and browse the web. The $15 refurbished (seventh-gen) is where you'll find the lowest prices of the sale, but if you want a bigger screen, you can snag the (seventh-gen). It comes with a larger 1080p touchscreen, Dolby Audio and up to 10 hours of battery life, starting as low as $25. Or go for the newer of the Fire HD 10 tablet -- it'll only set you back $50.

There are a variety of Kindle e-readers available as well, with the 2015 edition of the as the most budget-friendly option at $20. And starting at $40, you can get the of the Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has more storage. It is also ad-supported, but it's a good option for reading in the tub, by the pool or at the beach. The 2016 is another great option. This version of Amazon's most luxurious e-reader is marked down to $80 right now and features a 6-inch touchscreen with a built-in light. And while $100 is a step up in price, it may be worth it to snag a ninth-gen IPX8-rated with a 7-inch Carta E-Ink touchscreen with a built-in light.

Keep in mind that while these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon, these items are used and therefore may have cosmetic blemishes. However, if you don't mind a little wear, this offer is hard to beat. Your purchase is also covered by a 90-day limited warranty, just in case.