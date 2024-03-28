Light Up Your Space With Discounts on Philips Hue Smart Lights

If you are looking to jazz up any room or outdoor space, adding some smart lighting play a big part in changing the look and feel of your space with minimal effort and cost. Philips Hue smart lights are some of our favorites on the market, and you can save some cash on them right now by shopping through Woot. The company currently has new and refurbished smart lighting options like bulbs, lamps, bundles and more, with prices starting at just $20. These deals are available for a limited time only, so we recommend placing your order sooner rather than later.

Refurbished devices have been returned, but have at least been inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them a solid way to spend less money than you would by buying a brand-new product, while still getting quality items. Plus, your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

If you're looking for deals on light bulbs, you can snag four A19 white smart bulbs for $37 right now. They're dimmable and work with Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're just getting started, Woot has a five-piece set that includes three A19 white bulbs, a smart button and a Hue Hub for just $68 right now.

Looking for something a little more extravagant to jazz up your living room? This two-pack of Philips Hue Play light bars are available for $87. These nifty lights can be positioned near your screen or even mounted to the back of your TV and will sync with your movies or games to create ambient light around your screen for a more immersive experience. You can also score a 3-foot light strip plus extension for $20. Just be sure you have a Hue Bridge hub, which you can pick up for $29.

For outdoor lighting deals, the smart outdoor Welcome floodlight is just $60 right now, and this Hue Ludere security light is $55, although each requires a Hue Hub.

You'll also find deals on smart lamps, recessed lighting and other options, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to get everything you need for your entire home. Take a look at our roundup of smart home deals for even more options like speakers, plugs, small appliances and more.