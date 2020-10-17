Light up your nightstand with this $34 smart lamp

Can you turn your bedside lamp on and off from across the room, or adjust its brightness and color temperature with just a tap? If not, it sounds like your lamp isn't pulling its weight and you should replace it with a smarter, more attentive model. You know, like the Aukey Smart Table Lamp. It's a charming little bedside light that can also save you a few dollars. Right now you can when you combine the coupon on the product page with promo code UN7J9IG4 at checkout. The lamp's usually $43, and the code saves you 20%.

The Aukey Smart Table Lamp connects to your Wi-Fi network and can be controlled by way of a smartphone app or voice commands to Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also control the lamp directly, using its touch-sensitive top. You can control the brightness and color temperature -- vary it from a warm 3,000K at bedtime to a cool 6,000K when you're trying to concentrate and read or get work done on your laptop.

If you prefer to go a bit psychedelic, you can opt for the RGB mode and let the lamp display a rainbow of colors instead. The lamp can cycle through its 256-color palette, or you can stop on any specific color you like.

This article was first published earlier this year. It's been updated with a new version of the deal.

