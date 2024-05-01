Light Up Your Living Space With This Govee Floor Lamp, Now $40 Off

Nothing changes the ambiance of a room like colorful, strategically placed lighting. It helps liven up a space, impress guests and can even enhance your mood. If that's something that interests you, then the Govee Floor Lamp Pro might be up your alley. Amazon is currently offering this smart lamp for $180, which is $40 off its usual price of $220.

The 67-inch Govee Floor Lamp Pro is equipped with RGBIC technology that can display up to 16 million colors. Its 162 white lights and 162 RGB lights provide up to 2,100 lumens of brightness for optimum brightness. There are up to 85 scene modes that blend in with your room's current decor to help complement any setting. You can also customize the base color and change your room's ambiance as often as you like.

Love music? You can play it from the Govee Floor Lamp Pro's Bluetooth speaker and sync your favorite songs to the lamp. But there's more: The lamp is designed with 29 white noise settings that are perfect for sleeping, meditation and relaxation. And you can sync this lamp with Amazon Alexa so you can use voice control options. To secure this deal, click Amazon's $40 instant coupon before finalizing your purchase.

