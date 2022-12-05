Lenovo's Upgraded Duet 5 OLED Chromebook Is $130 Off Right Now

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot onto our lists of the best two-in-one laptops and the best Chromebooks thanks to it's convenient design with a detachable keyboard. And right now, you can pick up the upgraded version, the Duet 5, at a serious bargain. The Duet 5 features a larger and more advanced OLED display, and right now you can pick it up on sale for $300, which saves you $130 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. Get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

In addition to its stunning 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display, the Duet 5 boasts some pretty impressive specs for a Chromebook. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, as well as a Snapdragon SC7180 processor. It also has built-in speakers, microphones and a front and rear camera so you can use it for meetings and video calls without needing any other attachments. And with 15 hours of battery life, it's great for taking care of work while you're on the go.

It's also worth noting that every Chromebook has its own Auto Update Expiration date, after which Google will no longer provide security updates and support. Fortunately, this model is covered through June of 2030, so you've got quite a while before you'll have to worry about it, however.