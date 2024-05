Learn Up to 14 Languages for Life With This $150 Babbel Subscription Deal

Babbel is one of our favorite language-learning apps, because it's not only easy to use, but also gets the job done thanks to the school-type experience that it offers. Right now you can get lifetime access through this StackSocial deal that drops the price of a subscription to Babbel to just $150, which is a nice big drop of 74% from the usual price of $599 and even beats the current discounted price directly from Babbel. You'll get permanent access to an array of online courses across 14 different languages that you can tackle at your own pace. If you like the sound of that, then make sure you grab it quick, because the deal's set to end in five days.

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and others. A variety of skill levels are available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Babbel

The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write but how to listen and speak as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. Although the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferable skills you gain can open doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is available only for new users.

Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses, especially with this current discount. So whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globe-trotting adventures, this is a solid deal.

Read more: 11 Items to Add to Your Travel Checklist for a Smooth Trip