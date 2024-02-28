Learn New Languages With This $160 Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

Fluency in a second language is a strong skill to develop. Whether you're hoping to connect with locals as your travel or you just enjoy learning, investing in Rosetta Stone is a good idea. With over 25 languages to pick from, and the ability to learn at your own pace whenever it's convenient, it's a solid option for most people.

Snagging a lifetime subscription at full price will run you $399, which is a bit mind-boggling. But this deal from StackSocial knocks 52% off the price, dropping the cost to $190. And when you use coupon code ROSETTA at checkout, you'll score an extra $30 in savings, meaning you'll pay just $160 for lifetime access. That's $39 cheaper than what Rosetta itself is currently offering, so it's worth signing up soon, before this deal expires.

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners and this membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Even if you don't plan on traveling far from home, improving your language skills has plenty of benefits. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy movies and TV shows from other places, hobbyists can also take advantage of this deal.

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.