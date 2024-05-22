Last Few Hours: Lifetime Access to Microsoft Project Professional 2021, Now Just $20

While there are plenty of software options for teams who need to stay organized and plan out projects, they can vary wildly in both price and functionality. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option but need high-end features, this deal from StackSocial knocks the 2021 version of Microsoft Project Professional down to just $20. Normally, it would set you back $250, but you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal -- StackSocial says it'll come to an end tonight, leaving you just a few hours to place your order.

This app can streamline project management to make it much simpler to keep up with all the nuts and bolts of your plan. It offers plenty of features including prebuilt templates; what-if scenarios; complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines; helpful resource assignment technology; automated scheduling tools; built-in reports and more. It can sync with Project Online and Project Server, supports Long-Term Servicing Channel and is compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021, with support available through Oct. 13, 2026.

If you're looking to buy Project Professional 2021 outright, rather than subscribing to a monthly plan, it'll cost you $1,130 from Microsoft directly. You can also get a one-month free trial through Microsoft. This StackSocial deal essentially saves you over a thousand dollars on the one-time fee and skips those recurring subscription fees that other options require.

It's worth noting that only new customers can take advantage of this deal. And once you make your purchase, you'll be able to install the app only on a single computer for use at home or work, so you'll have to decide which PC you want to access this program through. Because you won't be able to download this app on multiple devices, if your computer dies, you may lose access to Project Professional 2021 and be unable to transfer it to another computer. If this is your first purchase from StackSocial, you can save an additional 15% if you sign up for the company's email list.