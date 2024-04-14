Last Chance to Take Advantage of Deals During Best Buy's Massive 3-Day Sale
Score significant savings on tech gear, including tablets, gaming laptops, headphones, TVs and other major appliances.
All good things must come to an end and that includes Best Buy's huge three-day sale. Today, Sunday, April 14, marks the third and final day of this epic sale event -- which means you have just hours to secure some sweet savings. If you've been wanting to upgrade your home appliances, overhaul your entertainment setup or treat yourself to some new tech, this is the perfect time to do it. Best Buy is slashing prices on everything you need to start fresh for spring. Spruce up your space with the latest devices at a great price on everything from smart home devices to TVs, laptops, smartwatches and plenty of other top tech at Best Buy right now.
We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers below to help you snag some good deals. You can also check the full sale by clicking the link below. Just be aware that the weekend sale ends on April 14 at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your selection before then.
This tablet sports a massive 14.6-inch OLED display and an impressive 2,960x1,848 screen resolution so you can stay productive or entertained throughout your day. An S-pen is also included for easy notetaking and drawing capabilities. It only has 128GB of storage, but that can be expanded with a microSD if you wish.
Nab the latest MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch screen, an M2 chip for fast processing and 1TB of storage at a $400 discount right now.
This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch, full HD touchscreen and runs on a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes with a generous 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage.
This gaming laptop sports a massive 17.3-inch screen, a 12th-gen Intel i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Plus, it's loaded with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This is a great pick for anyone looking for a portable gaming setup.
This outdoor TV has a 55-inch screen, 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's a great choice for covered patios, decks or balconies as we start to prepare for warmer weather.
More great deals at Best Buy:
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): $329 (save $70)
- Apple 10.2-inch 64GB iPad (9th-gen): $250 (save $80)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop (512GB): $360 (save $270)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED gaming laptop: $1,050 (save $430)
- GoPro Max 360 action camera: $400 (save $100)
- Sony WH-XB910N headphones: $140 (save $110)
- Apple AirPods 2: $90 (save $40)
- Eufy Security smart lock: $150 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $340 (save $110)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $199 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $115 (save $85)
- LG Flex 42-inch OLED 4K TV: $2,200 (save $300)
- HP Omen 16.1-inch 1TB gaming laptop: $1,000 (save $300)
- KitchenAid 27 cu. ft. French door refrigerator: $2,700 (save $1,000 + free $200 gift card)
- Shark 3-in-1 Max air purifier, heater and fan: $250 (save $200)
- Whirlpool 24.5 cu. ft. French door stainless steel refrigerator: $2,000 (save $700)
- Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,300 (save $400)
- Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- Samsung Q Series 9.1.4ch Dolby Atmos soundbar kit: $1,100 (save $300)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $480 (save $320)
- GoPro Hero12 Black action camera: $350 (save $50)
- Up to 40% off major appliances
Some of the items listed may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While those subscriptions are paid accounts, the money you make back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.
