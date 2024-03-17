Last Chance to Take Advantage of Best Buy's Top Tech Discounts

If you're looking to grab yourself some new tech, whether it's a TV or a Nintendo Switch, Best Buy's new three-day sale is probably right up your alley. There are also deals on monitors, earbuds, robot vacuums, laptops and a lot more, but we've collected our favorite deals and put them below. That said, it's well worth checking out the complete sale using the button below. Just be aware that the deal expires on Sunday, March 17, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to grab whatever you want before then.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $90 If you don't want to spend a ton on earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid option. They get up to eight hours of playback per charge and now they're down to just $90. Details Save $60 $90 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron laptop (1TB): $800 At just $800, this laptop comes equipped with a 16-inch, full HD touchscreen, a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor, 1TB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM. Details Save $300 $800 at Best Buy

More limited-time Best Buy deals:

There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale at Best Buy. Also note that there are select items that may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you've been on the fence.

For more bargain buys, we've rounded up the best phone deals, laptop deals and TV deals to help you upgrade without paying full price.