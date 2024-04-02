Last Chance to Get Over 50% Off a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream

If you're always catching yourself looking for the next documentary, Curiosity Stream may be perfect for you. There are tons of streaming services you can subscribe to, all with different appeal to different audiences. Curiosity Stream is a service that has thousands of documentaries to choose from. Its from the same creators as Discovery, so if you're a fan of that, you'll love Curiosity Stream.

There's a big discount at StackSocial right now that'll get you a lifetime subscription for just $180. Curiosity Stream's Standard plan usually costs $5 a month, so it'll take a little while for this purchase to pay off, but once you're a few years into using the service, you'll be saving money every month. If you're interested, act fast. The offer ends tonight.

From history to deep space to the wilds of nature, this streaming service gives you instant access to award-winning, educational digital content. Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream delivers documentaries that cover a wide range of topics. Learn about deep space from Stephen Hawking, experience an excavation at Pompeii and travel the world experiencing new places -- from remote jungles to European cities -- all without leaving home.

The Curiosity Stream standard plan includes streaming and downloadable content so you can watch offline. It's easy to search, bookmark or resume viewing, and is compatible with both mobile and desktop devices and smart TVs, though you'll want to double-check the system requirements before you purchase. For example, requirements include Android and Android TV 5.0 and up; iOS 11 and up; Apple TV 3rd gen and earlier via AirPlay; and Xbox One, among others. There are regular content updates, too, so we're betting it would take you more than a lifetime to watch it all. Just be sure to redeem the offer code within 30 days of purchase.

If Curiosity Stream isn't for you, be sure to hit up our list of the best streaming service deals for the latest offers on Disney Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more.