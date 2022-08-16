Know How Clean Your Air Is With This Smart Monitor, Now 20% Off on Amazon

As population and emissions all over the globe increase, exposure to harsh pollutants and particles in the air continue to be a growing concern across the United States. Air purifiers do a great job of getting rid of irritants and pollutants, but if you just want to stay informed about the quality of air in your house, consider grabbing an Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor.

This monitor usually retails for $70, but you can have it for $56 (and save $14). It's simple to set up and use, and it pairs with any Alexa device. You can opt to get it with an (save $24) or an (and save $59). Whichever option you choose, you're sure to save some money on these deals.

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor keeps track of five key factors that affect air quality including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature. A color-coded LED indicator light will inform you about the air quality of your home, and you'll be able to see more details in the Alexa app.

All of the information is collated and kept, so you'll be able to see air quality trends within your environment over time. You can also set up this device with any smart purifier or dehumidifier so that all of your devices work together seamlessly and automatically when the air quality is affected.