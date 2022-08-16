Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
Know How Clean Your Air Is With This Smart Monitor, Now 20% Off on Amazon

Save $14 when you buy the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor today, or save $59 when you pair it with a second-gen Echo Show 5.

As population and emissions all over the globe increase, exposure to harsh pollutants and particles in the air continue to be a growing concern across the United States. Air purifiers do a great job of getting rid of irritants and pollutants, but if you just want to stay informed about the quality of air in your house, consider grabbing an Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
$56 at Amazon

This monitor usually retails for $70, but you can have it for $56 (and save $14). It's simple to set up and use, and it pairs with any Alexa device. You can opt to get it with an Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $96 (save $24) or an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $96 (and save $59). Whichever option you choose, you're sure to save some money on these deals.

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor keeps track of five key factors that affect air quality including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature. A color-coded LED indicator light will inform you about the air quality of your home, and you'll be able to see more details in the Alexa app. 

All of the information is collated and kept, so you'll be able to see air quality trends within your environment over time. You can also set up this device with any smart purifier or dehumidifier so that all of your devices work together seamlessly and automatically when the air quality is affected.

