Knock a Massive $370 Off This 16-Inch Asus Vivobook Laptop Today Only at Best Buy

While the best laptops on the market can cost a pretty penny, few of us need to spend thousands of dollars on ultra-powerful devices. There are plenty of great alternatives for budget-conscious buyers that you can snag without breaking the bank. And today only, you can take advantage of a massive discount at Best Buy that can help you get your hands on one of them for even less.

From an original price tag of $750, Best Buy has slashed the Asus Vivobook 16-inch laptop down to just $380, which saves you a whopping $370. You won't be asked to enter a discount code or clip a coupon to get that price, but you do need to act soon. Best Buy is only offering this deal today, Feb. 29, so you only have a matter of hours to snag one at this price.

In terms of specifications, this budget laptop has more than enough to get the job done. The large, 16-inch display has 1,920x1,080 full HD resolution and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS SPI and 12GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD is fast and spacious, while the whole thing is wrapped in a lovely "quiet blue" finish.

The laptop runs Windows 11 Home, which adds a refreshed look over the already familiar Windows 10, with a 30-day trial of Windows Office 365 also thrown in. And you can always nab a cheap Microsoft Office deal once that trial runs out). Overall, this is a great laptop for taking to school, working from home, and so much more.

