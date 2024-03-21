Kickstart Your Fitness Journey With Amazon Spring Savings on Peloton Bikes and Accessories
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is taking up to $395 off Peloton Bikes and as much as 51% off accessories and apparel.
Peloton might not offer the cheapest exercise bikes around, but the brand remains a popular choice for many people. And with big Amazon's Big Spring Sale discounts, it's a great time to invest in one of these smart bikes with as much as $395 off regular prices. Amazon has slashed prices on new Peloton Bike and Bike Plus models while taking as much as 51% off other Peloton gym gear and apparel.
Kicking things off, we have the bike that started it all. The Peloton Bike is now just $1,250, a price that saves you $195 off the usual going rate. For that price, you'll get an immersive 22-inch HD touchscreen and the updated seat post -- following a product recall earlier this year -- plus all of the hardware needed for Peloton's interactive workouts, such as a front-facing camera, built-in microphone and a speaker system so you can hear exactly what your instructor is saying.
Want to go whole hog? The Peloton Bike Plus is now just $2,100, which represents a $395 saving on the original price of almost $2,500. It has a larger 24-inch display that can rotate and a more powerful speaker system. That way you can use the same Peloton Bike Plus hardware to enjoy nonbike activities like yoga and meditation. The Peloton Bike Plus is also compatible with the Apple GymKit and the Apple Watch, which can pair to your Peloton for heart-rate monitoring integration. It's all very impressive, and right now it can be yours at a price that's hard to ignore.
Already all-in on Peloton and simply looking for accessories to add? You can score some for as little as $14. Peloton's premium foam yoga block set is down to just $26 right now -- a 15% savings -- or snag a set of sweat-proof weights for just $23. The $14 Peloton water bottle would also make a great gift for the Peloton obsessive in your life, too. There are even more accessories to choose from, plus a ton of discounted apparel, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to complete your home gym and workout wardrobe.
We don't know how long these price cuts will stick around, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to cash in on these rare fitness deals.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.