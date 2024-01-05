Kick Off the Year With Best Buy's 3-Day Sale and Get Top Tech for Less

There are plenty of excellent deals to take advantage of, no matter what your goals are. Best Buy's sale is offering plenty of discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances, drones, phones and more, which means there are a ton of options for everyone, no matter what your goals are this year. Just be aware that the sale ends on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so if you see something you like, pick it up before the deal expires.

To help you make the most of these bargains, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers. For example, you can score a timely deal on this Greenworks bundle that includes an 80V 20-inch snowblower and 730 CFM handheld blower, along with two 4.0Ah batteries and a rapid charger all for just $500. That's a $700 discount on its list price.

Other big bargains this weekend include a rare $41 discount on the Sonos One SL smart speaker that brings the price down to $159, as well as a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $550. Anyone looking to add some home security cameras for extra peace of mind can get the 12-piece Arlo 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for $300, which is half off its usual list price.

You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances if you're ready to upgrade. Major appliances are up to 30% off right now. And if you invest in select Samsung appliance packages, you can earn up to $700 in Best Buy credit.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale: