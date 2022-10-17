Keep An Eye On Your Home From Anywhere With Up to 31% Off Arlo Security Cameras

Want to keep an eye on your home from anywhere? With an Arlo security camera, you can -- and it might not cost as much as you think. Right now, Amazon is offering some big savings on a variety of different Arlo cameras, with some models discounted by as much as 31%. Amazon doesn't have any clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Arlo makes some of our favorite security cameras on the market right now, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best wireless security cameras and the best security cameras overall for 2022. If you want the best Arlo has to offer, you should go with the , which is featured on both lists. This outdoor security camera is weather-resistant, boasts 2K video resolution, color night vision and connects directly to your home's Wi-Fi, so there's no hub needed. You can grab a single camera for $144, saving you $56 compared to the usual price. You can also grab a on sale for $320 or a for $404.

There are plenty of more budget-friendly cameras on sale, too. If you're just looking for a simple way to keep track of who's coming and going from your house, you can grab this Arlo Essential wireless video doorbell for just $150, $50 off the usual price. It has two-way audio capabilities, night vision and a wide 180-degree field of view. There is also a , but you'll have to connect it to your existing doorbell wiring, which requires some research or know-how.

There are plenty of other camera types on sale too. This $80 is designed for indoor use and works great as a baby monitor or pet camera. Or you can grab this camera, which has a built-in motion sensor and provides 2,000 lumens of light when movement is detected. And for even more great bargains, check out our roundup of all the best security camera deals that you can shop right now.