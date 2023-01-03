CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Keep an Eye on Your Home for Less With Refurbished Arlo Security Cameras

Get dependable home security on a budget with serious bargains on factory-reconditioned Arlo security cameras right now at Woot.
You don't have to spring for a pricey professional monitoring service if you want to keep an eye on your home while you're away. There are plenty of affordable DIY security solutions out there, and if you don't mind shopping used, right now you can grab some at a big discount. Woot currently has a selection of factory-reconditioned Arlo security cameras on sale, with prices starting at just $60. This sale runs through Jan. 9, though with a limited quantity in stock, some cameras may sell out before then.

With this sale, you can mix and match different Arlo cameras for a security setup that's optimized for your home. If you're looking for an easy place to start, you can pick up this $300 five-piece security kit, which includes two 4K spotlight cameras with extra-large batteries, two camera mounts and an Arlo SmartHub. Or, if you want a single camera, you can pick up the Arlo Pro 4, one of our favorite security cameras on the market right now, for just $100, which is half the usual price. And if you just want a simple way to keep track of who's coming and going, you can pick up an Arlo video doorbell. You can snag the wired model for $60, or upgrade to the wireless one for $120. 

