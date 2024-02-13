Keep All Your Gear Powered With $60 Off This High-Capacity Anker Power Bank
The Anker 737 has a lot of great features, from its massive 24,000-mAh capacity to the 140-watt output, and you can grab it with for just $90 right now.
High-capacity portable power banks can be really handy, especially since some of them are made with enough of a power output to charge larger devices like laptops and tablets. Anker's 737 power bank is one such option, and while it usually goes for $150, you can grab it from Amazon for just $90 right now. That's a considerable $60 discount and a match for the lowest we have seen it go there. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
With 140 watts of power, this Anker 737 power bank has serious charging capabilities and can even handle larger devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It boasts a substantial 24,000-mAh capacity, which is enough to fully recharge an iPhone around 5 times, or an iPad Pro at least once. It's equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port so it can can charge up to three devices at a time, and it's equipped with a built-in digital display so you can easily monitor the input, output and remaining charge. Plus, it supports 140W high-speed recharging and can recharge completely in less than an hour. It's a little bulkier than some small-capacity banks, but weighs in at just 1.4 pounds so it's still easy to take on the go.
