Just $30 Can Snag You a Lifetime License for Microsoft Project 2021 Professional

Trying to keep tabs on everything you need to keep track of when completing larger projects can get overwhelming. But Microsoft Project Professional 2021 is a comprehensive project management app for professionals with advanced features that make it much easier to handle and optimize all of your projects. New users can snag Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for just $30 right now at StackSocial, saving you 88% on its usual price.

This app can streamline project management to make it much simpler to keep up with all the nuts and bolts of your plan. It includes plenty of great features, including pre-built templates, a way to run what-if scenarios, complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines, helpful resource assignment technology, automated scheduling tools, built-in reports and much more. Plus, it can sync with Project Online and Project Server and it supports Long-Term Servicing Channel and is compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021, with support available through Oct. 13, 2026.

If you're looking to purchase Project Professional 2021 outright, rather than subscribing to a monthly plan, it will run you an astounding $1,130 from Microsoft directly. Of course, you can get a 1-month free trial through Microsoft. But this StackSocial deal essentially saves you over a grand on the one-time fee and skips those recurring subscription fees other options require.

It's worth noting that only new customers can take advantage of this deal. Plus, once you make your purchase, you'll only be able to install the app on a single computer for use at home or work, so you'll have to decide which PC you want to access this program through. And because you won't be able to download this app on multiple devices, if your computer dies, you may lose access to Project Professional 2021 and be unable to transfer it to another computer.