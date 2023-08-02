It's Not Too Late For a Getaway With These Late Summer Travel Deals

If you've been wanting to travel this summer but you've been on a tight budget, then it's time to pack your bags. Get ready to take a holiday from the neighborhood with these amazing travel deals from top booking sites. Right now, sites like Hotwire, Booking.com, Expedia, and others are offering huge discounts on your favorite airlines, all-inclusive hotels, and popular summer destinations. Whether you're looking to fly down to Miami Beach, Hollywood, or you're in a New York state of mind -- you're sure to find something that fits your budget.

hotwire Hotwire Up to 60% off hotels and car bookings See at Hotwire Hotwire is currently offering up to 60% off their hot rate hotels and car bookings. This awesome deal will give you the opportunity to secure a spot at that dream 5-star hotel. You'll get massive savings on booking a rental vehicle, if you decide you want to go off exploring on your own. Whether it's a trip you've been dreaming about for years or a spontaneous getaway, these Hotwire deals are worth considering. See at Hotwire

Expedia/Screenshot by CNET Expedia Save 30% or more during the Summer Sale See at Expedia Expedia is also getting on the sweet summer savings. If you act now, you can snag 30% or more on your next booking on hotels, flights, or vacation packages. It's the perfect time to go create some new memories with loved ones or find the ideal spot for a solo trip before summer slips away. See at Expedia

Viator Viator Save up to 50% off tours and activities See at Viator Have you been wanting to explore your city a bit more? Or are you looking for things to do in a new place? Then you really shouldn't pass up this offer from Viator. Viator brings all the best activities, tours, and tickets to one place to make it easier for you to stay entertained this summer and beyond. Right now, you can save up to 50% off tours and activities. See at Viator

Looking for more travel discounts and coupons? CNET has the current best deals from Booking.com, Hotwire, Expedia, and many more, along with promo code offers, updated and verified daily.

